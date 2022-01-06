Sandy Spring Bank Takes $56,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.