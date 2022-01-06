Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SGMO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,720. The company has a market capitalization of $946.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

