Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.98. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

