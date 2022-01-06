Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.16. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$27.54 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

