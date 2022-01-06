Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.37. Sasol shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1,711 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
