Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.37. Sasol shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1,711 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

