Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.65. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Savills Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

