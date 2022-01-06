Savix Market Cap Reaches $159,310.29 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00006188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $159,310.29 and $7,579.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

