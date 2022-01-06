Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.