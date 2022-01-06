Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.