Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

