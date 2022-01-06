Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 186,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,480. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

