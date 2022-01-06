Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,559. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05.

