Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $2,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $5,181,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 31.1% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.