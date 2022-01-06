Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BSX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.