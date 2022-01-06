Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 55.1% in December

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 43,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

