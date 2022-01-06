Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Up 55.1% in December

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 43,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

