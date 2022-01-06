ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.33

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $53.32 million and approximately $201,240.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00021580 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,992 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

