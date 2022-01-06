Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 148,200 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 20.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SEA worth $337,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 358.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,809 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,403 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $13,442,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $90,105,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.06. 145,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,481,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $189.61 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.