SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $223.31

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $223.31, but opened at $209.50. SEA shares last traded at $203.25, with a volume of 210,170 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average of $298.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.