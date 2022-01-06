Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SHIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 39,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,908. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

