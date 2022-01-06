Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

