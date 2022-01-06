Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $403.97 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.50 and its 200-day moving average is $422.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

