Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

