Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 65,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 219,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$14.23 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

