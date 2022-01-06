SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 4,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

