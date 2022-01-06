SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

