Selfkey Market Cap Achieves $57.38 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Selfkey has a market cap of $57.38 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

