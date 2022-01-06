Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Senseonics in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Senseonics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 102,000.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

