Sentinel Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and $1.78 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,000,789,120 coins and its circulating supply is 6,473,061,705 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

