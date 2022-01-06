Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Up 6.5%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20. 11,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 434,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $592.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,170 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.