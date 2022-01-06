SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 304.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

