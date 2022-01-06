SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.42 Million in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of AWAY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

