SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,335 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

