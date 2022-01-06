SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 563 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $681.93 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $390.43 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $709.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

