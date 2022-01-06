SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

