Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

