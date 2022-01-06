Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 180,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,000 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

