Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 700 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

