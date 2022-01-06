Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AMC Networks stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

