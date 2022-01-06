Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.33 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.