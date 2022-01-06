Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

