Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Grows By 35.9%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

