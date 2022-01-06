Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Decreases By 75.3%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CYTO remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,563. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

