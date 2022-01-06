Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Increases By 32.6%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

