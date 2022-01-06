Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Increases By 32.6%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.