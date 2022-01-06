Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 159.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 230,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

