Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Increases By 73.0%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 490,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 2.14. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cars.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cars.com by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 149,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

