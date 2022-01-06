Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Drops By 66.1%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 605,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

China Overseas Property stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

