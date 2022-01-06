Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 52.2%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

