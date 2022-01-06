Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 66.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 33,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,892. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

