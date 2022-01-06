Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rises By 97.4%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,911. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

