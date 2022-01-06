Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rises By 1,300.0%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during trading on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $675.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.00 and a 200 day moving average of $674.10.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

